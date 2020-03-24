The Montpelier City Council unanimously approved a series of actions related to concerns caused by emergency measures implemented to halt the spread of COVID-19.

At their meeting of March 18, the Council voted to:

• Immediately suspend use of parking meters and related enforcement. Until further notice, people will not be required to pay for parking at meters and no enforcement will occur for meter violations. Enforcement will continue for improper use of accessible spaces, blocking hydrants, blocking driveways, snow emergency regulations and other such violations.

• Property Tax installments due on May 15th will not accrue interest or penalties for late payments until June 15th. This date will be reviewed, along with water/sewer due dates in May in light of circumstances which may exist at that time. People who are able to make their tax payments by May 15th are urged to do so in order to maintain public operations without excessive borrowing.

• Direct the City Manager to review the city’s budget for all projects and purchases which could be delayed while maintaining essential services. This is to offset anticipated revenue shortfalls from rooms, meals and alcohol taxes, parking fees/fines and recreation/senior programming. This is also to potentially reallocate funding to address emergency community needs.

• Authorize the Mayor to initiate reformation of the Capital Area Neighborhoods (CAN) program to create local support systems for residents.