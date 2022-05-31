On May 17, 2022, MPD acted on information received from Montpelier High School staff regarding an alleged threat to the High School. The incident involved an 18-year-old male. MPD applied for, and was granted, an Extreme Risk Protection Order. Officers made contact with the Subject and seized a 7mm .08 Hunting Rifle, an AR-type .22 rifle, magazines and ammunition from the Subject’s private residence. The firearms are legally owned. MPD understands the Montpelier Roxbury Public School (MRPS) District has taken steps regarding the involved subject’s access to the High School and MRPS buildings. No weapon incidents occurred at the High School or any Montpelier Schools, nor does MPD have any evidence that the confiscated weapons were ever on school grounds. MPD has no indication or information that there was or is an imminent threat to the school, staff, students, or the public relating to this incident. No arrests have been made as the investigation is ongoing. MPD has no information that suggests any racially-based motivation.

MPD has been conducting directed patrols/paying special attention at the High School (as well as at other city schools). MPD is working closely with the Washington County States Attorney’s office, and continues to communicate with federal, state, and regional law enforcement.