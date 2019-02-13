Montpelier Named One of the 50 Most Charming Small Towns in America

The Travel Channel has named Montpelier one of the 50 “Most Charming Small Towns in America.” The Travel Channel citing the thriving arts and music scene, rich history, natural beauty, fine restaurants, and access to outdoor recreational opportunities.

The popular travel and leisure channel selected one town from each of the 50 states for its “50 of the Most Charming Small Towns in America” list. Montpelier was chosen from Vermont.

The Travel Channel wrote, “It’s the smallest state capital in the U.S., but Montpelier, Vermont, has a thriving arts and music scene, and it’s rich in history and natural beauty. It’s also home to the New England Culinary Institute, so visitors come for its diverse cuisine and fine restaurants. Wintertime brings snowshoeing, ice fishing, ice climbing, skiing and other outdoor sports to enjoy.”

“We’re elated that the Travel Channel has recognized Montpelier as one of America’s most charming small towns,” said Dan Groberg, Executive Director of Montpelier Alive. “Our vibrant downtown, great events, diverse restaurants, and independent boutiques are worth sharing.”

“We are thrilled to have the Travel Channel recognize what everyone in Montpelier already knows,” said Montpelier Mayor Anne Watson. “Montpelier isn’t charming by accident. We have put a lot of care and thought into our historic structures and downtown design.”

