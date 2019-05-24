Montpelier Named #3 Best Small Town for Shopping by USA Today

Montpelier has been named the third best small town for shopping in a USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel ward Contest. The nomination was carefully made by an expert panel, and voters from across the country voted for Montpelier for this honor.

“Being named the third best small town for shopping in the nation is a tremendous honor for Montpelier and a testament to our amazing merchants,” said Montpelier Alive Executive Director Dan Groberg. “Our charming streets are lined with independently-owned businesses where you can find everything you’re looking for while experiencing unmatched customer service.”

Montpelier is home to more than 40 independently-owned specialty boutiques, surrounded by historic architecture and breathtaking natural beauty. Its boutiques invited you to experience the pleasure of shopping again, with customer service with a personal touch and friendly shopkeepers dedicated to helping you find that something special. Whether you are looking for a new addition to your wardrobe, a special gift, a new book or record, or supplies for your home or garden, Montpelier’s pedestrian-friendly streets welcome you.

Nominees were chosen by a panel of relevant experts which include a combination of editors from USA Today; editors from 10Best.com; relevant expert contributors; and sources for both these media and other Gannett properties. The award will be promoted on 10Best.com, a travel media site, USA Today’s digital and mobile products and social media, and through Gannett media outlets.

Montpelier Alive celebrates the City of Montpelier. We work with partners to sustain and build upon Montpelier’s vibrant downtown community by offering and supporting special events and activities and by promoting City businesses. We work to ensure a thriving local economy for Montpelier and to preserve the city’s historic character and unique sense of place.