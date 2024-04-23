Excitement is building for the MHS Alumni Roundup 2024, an all-school reunion including district-wide faculty, staff, coaches, and their families, set for July 26-27, 2024. This year, they are hosting an engaging and memorable weekend for everyone involved. With a lineup that includes a Welcome Back Street Party and activities at the Montpelier Pool and Pavilion, they’re providing the perfect setting for alumni, faculty, and staff to reconnect and forge new memories. Join us for a celebration that brings our community together, honoring the legacy and spirit of the Montpelier school district.

Last year, unprecedented floods throughout Vermont derailed Montpelier High School’s innovative plans for a reunion, where they planned on inviting all MHS classes, including district-wide faculty, staff, and coaches for a weekend of music, food, drinks, and baseball.

Now, the MHS Alumni Committee is back at it and is determined to make this year’s reunion an unforgettable success.

After over a year of planning, the 2023 event was canceled due to natural events and to prioritize the community’s urgent needs and its focus on flood restoration efforts. Mary (Campo) McPheat, Class of 2003, reflects, “While we were disheartened by the cancellation, it was a necessary decision. We needed to prioritize our community’s well-being and restoration efforts. Now, we not only look forward to reuniting and celebrating with even greater enthusiasm, but also to continue supporting Montpelier’s ongoing rebuilding efforts.”

The MHS Alumni Committee, in partnership with Montpelier Roxbury Public Schools Partners in Education (MRPSPIE), Montpelier Alive, Elevate Youth (formerly Washington County Youth Service Bureau), and the Montpelier Recreation Department, is committed to delivering an inclusive and memorable weekend for all classes, faculty, staff, coaches, and their families.

The event kicks off on Friday, July 26th, with a Welcome Back Street Party hosted by Langdon Street Tavern’s Dave Thomas (MHS Class of ‘06), featuring pub food, drinks for purchase, and live music by the Gallison Hill Band, sponsored by Bolduc Metal Recycling, owned by MHS alum, Kim Bolduc (MHS Class of ‘84).

Saturday July 27th will be a day filled with family-friendly activities at the Montpelier Pool and Pavilion; including face-painting, a raffle, games, and swimming. Food and beer will be available for purchase from Northfield’s Good Measure Brewing, and The Sisters of Anarchy Ice Cream will be onsite scooping their famous farm-to-cone ice cream.

Tickets can be purchased at Seven Days Tickets. All MHS alums and district-wide faculty, coaches, and staff are encouraged to stay tuned for further updates by signing up on the MHS Round Up Facebook page where updates will be posted regularly.

The MHS Alumni Reunion 2024 is an opportunity for our community to reconnect and celebrate the enduring spirit of MHS. This event also serves as a fundraiser for MRPS-PIE, a 501c3 nonprofit supporting our school district’s caregiver groups through fundraising, advocacy, and community building.