The Montpelier Food Pantry has moved to the City Center in Montpelier. Welcome to our new neighbors who are doing such important work in our community!

Located in the City Center at 89 Main Street, Montpelier, VT, the Montpelier Food Pantry provides a variety of nutritious, often local, fresh foods to individuals and families in the greater Montpelier area. We serve those who are in need of life’s necessities. We promote self-sufficiency and food independence through food education.

The Food Pantry is open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

We are located at the back of the City Center. Enter from East State Street alleyway (just right of the parking garage entrance).

Request Food Online (for in-person pickup) https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd_WGpIUN9k5xrUtBKqshsgADOOg5k0wJfH_0__oEXq38EYEA/viewform?pli=1.

We serve the communities of: Montpelier, E. Montpelier, Calais, Middlesex, Berlin, Worcester & Adamant.

More of our neighbors are food insecure since the flood. With the increased demand, the Montpelier Food Pantry is low on a lot of items in spite of the continuing generosity of the community. Any and all donations are greatly appreciated.

• Canned soups and chili

• Canned beans

• Canned tuna

• Peanut butter and jelly/jam

• Juice

• Oatmeal

• Packaged snacks

• Toilet paper

• Paper towels

• Coffee

• Hardy fruit such as apples, oranges, and pears

If you would like to volunteer your time helping at the Food Pantry, please contact Jaime Bedard, director@justbasicsvt.org.