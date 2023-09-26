The Montpelier Fall Festival is a positive reminder of all that is good about our Montpelier and Roxbury communities. With our schools recovering from recent flood damage, let’s rally to support our students and educators! Mark your calendar for October 1st, 12:00-4:00, at the Statehouse.

MRPS Partners in Education (MRPS PIE) has partnered with All Brains Belong and Onion River Outdoors to create this magical community event, now in its 7th year. Now, more than ever, the importance of coming together as a community is clear! This event celebrates being together outdoors in our beautiful capital city, with a one-mile fun run, great local food, and talented local musicians. As well as face painting, inflatables, games, Fantastical Electrical EVs and much more!

This year, fundraising continues to be a priority. We are also focused on uplifting community spirits and celebrating that we are indeed Vermont Strong! The Festival is free, but donations are welcomed and encouraged as this event is the only fundraiser for our four schools’ parent/caregiver organizations.

The money raised is used to help our educators fund interactive, hands-on experiences that expand and promote learning, including internships, athletics, author/artist residencies, community service, field trips, book fairs, classroom extras, student and educator wellness initiatives, and dozens of other amazing opportunities at all four schools. More importantly, the funds level the playing field for families that otherwise may not be able to afford to participate in programs and events that are outside the school budget.

Thank you to our amazing sponsors’ support: Hunger Mountain Food Coop, Onion River Outdoors, All Brains Belong, National Life Group, Ben & Jerry’s Foundation, Coldwell Bankers, Community National Bank, Capitol Community Church, Noyle Johnson, Green Mountain Power, Central Vermont Medical Center, Casella, rkMiles, MinuteMan Press, and Agway.