The Montpelier Fall Festival is coming up fast and is a positive reminder of all that is good about our Montpelier and Roxbury communities. Mark your calendars now. September 24th 12:00-4:00 at the Statehouse Lawn.

Our big goal is to raise $15,000 and distribute it among the four parent/caregiver organizations in the Montpelier Roxbury school district. This is our biggest opportunity of the year and it’s grown to be a local favorite.

These funds support interactive, real-life experiences that deeply connect to learning: internships, athletics, author/artist residencies, community service, and dozens of other amazing opportunities at all four schools. In 2021 and 2022, MRPS PIE also contributed to the growing district-wide need for mental health services for kids, their families, and our staff. We hope to build on that support in the 2022-23 school year.

More importantly, the funds level the playing field for families that may not be able to afford to buy their athlete a state championship jacket, send their child on a cultural/language trip to Canada or a music festival, join a school ski program, or visit the Montshire Science Museum or Boston’s Old Ironsides.

This is one of the best opportunities to support the MRPS school community. Be sure to join the fun. Volunteer, donate, register to run or walk, and support our awesome community. More details here: https://www.montpelierfallfestival.com/.

We couldn’t do this without the incredible support of Hunger Mountain Co-op, Onion River Outdoors, Coldwell Bankers, FidiumFiber, National Life Group, Noyle Insurance Group, rk MILES, Northfield Savings Bank, and Community National Bank; Vermont’s Community Bank.

And a special thank you to the volunteers and organizations who have crafted our events: Kellogg Hubbard Library; Bear Pond Books; The Summit School of Traditional Music and Culture; Green Mountain Power; and the team of All Brains Belong and Waterbury Ambulance. Want to know more, volunteer, or check out our lineup? Visit www.montpelierfallfestival.org.