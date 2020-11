Pictured from left to right are, David Lawrence (Loyal Knight), Scott Phillips (PER, Trustee and President-Elect) and Jaime Bedard (Director of Just Basics).

The Montpelier Elks Lodge #924 made a $2000 food donation to Just Basics Food Pantry. Located at the Trinity Church in Montpelier. This was made possible from a Spotlight Grant from the National Elks Foundation.