The Montpelier Community Gospel Choir (MCGC) will be performing their annual winter concerts on December 14 in Barre and December 15 in Montpelier.

Now in its 25th year, the Gospel Choir strives to create a sense of community by sharing the music born from and inspired by the rich African American choral tradition of gospel music, and honoring those who have created and carried this music through unspeakable hardship and faith. While firmly rooted in gospel, MCGC is a non-denominational community choir with members from all over central and northern Vermont. The choir is directed by John Harrison and accompanied by a full band comprised of local professional musicians.

The choir will be collecting hats, mittens and gloves at each concert for Good Samaritan Haven, which runs a winter shelter at the Bethany Church in Montpelier in addition to shelters in Barre for homeless and transitioning Vermonters.

The concert is sponsored by L. Brown & Sons, the Vermont Architects Collaborative, Tall Paul’s Tall Mall, and Southgate Steeplejacks with ongoing support from the Vermont Community Foundation, the Montpelier Community Fund, the New York Community Trust, and Montpelier Alive, as well as the Joseph P. Donahue Foundation.

The December 14 concert will be at Barre’s First Presbyterian Church at 7 pm, and the December 15 concert will be at Bethany United Church of Christ in Montpelier at 4 pm (followed by refreshments and a silent auction). Admission by suggested donation of $10-$15 per person or $25-$30 for families. For more information, call (802) 778-0881 or visit facebook.com/vtgospel or vtgospel.com.