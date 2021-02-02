The City of Montpelier, through the Department of Public Service (PSD) Wi-Fi Hot Spot Program has installed new public Wi-Fi outside the City Hall Building (39 Main Street Montpelier).

This PSD sponsored project is in response to the widespread closure of facilities due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which has significantly limited folks’ ability to access free and reliable internet. The need for access to a reliable internet connections for healthcare, education, and government services has grown exponentially while existing public access points have become suddenly unavailable due to social distancing requirements. Vermont PSD has assisted the City in addressing this emergency gap in available public Wi-Fi by contracting for the rapid installation of a commercial-grade outdoor Wireless Access Point. They have installed 190 hotspots throughout the State as part of this program. Montpelier is pleased to have been included.

The City Hall Wi-Fi site is accessible at all hours from a parked vehicle on the road or in-person in the courtyard in front of City Hall and the parking lot to the immediate right of the building. As a COVID-19 safety precaution, the City discourages users from congregating outside. The Wi-Fi name is “Montpelier Hotspot” and you should be able to connect without a password.

You can track all the State Vermont Public Wi-Fi sites here: https://vtpsd.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=c926d155167d4a5586e8e1aca1701cfa.