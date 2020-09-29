Montpelier Alive will host the fall edition of its bi-monthly Art Walk, supported by Northfield Savings Bank, on Friday, October 2, from 4 to 8pm. Art Walk provides a fun and casual way to experience art, meet local artists, and explore downtown Montpelier shops, restaurants and galleries. Participants can pick up an Art Walk guidebook and begin their walk at any of the presenting venues.

This October Art Walk will feature the work of 27 artists across 13 venues. The event also showcases a concert titled “New Music Uncaged.” Celebrating new music by living composers, the performance will take place from 6-7:15 p.m. at the side lawn of the Kellogg-Hubbard Library and feature performances by pianists Mary Jane Austin and Luke Rackers with special guest, poet extraordinaire Toussaint St. Negritude.

Montpelier Art Walk is presented by Montpelier Alive and organized by a committee of volunteers who plan these events six times a year. Local artists and venues are always welcome to participate. For more information, visit montpelieralive.org/artwalk.

Montpelier Alive celebrates the City of Montpelier. We work with partners to sustain and build upon Montpelier’s vibrant downtown community by offering and supporting special events and activities and by promoting City businesses. We work to ensure a thriving local economy for Montpelier and to preserve the City’s historic character and unique sense of place.