WHO: Montpelier Alive

WHAT: Montpelier Alive unveils the newest piece of public art in the Capital City: The ‘Tumbling Blocks Community Quilt Project’ at the Montpelier Transit Center.

WHEN: March 25th, 10 a.m.

WHERE: Montpelier Transit Center, 61 Taylor St., Montpelier, VT 05602

WHY: Montpelier Alive launched the public art project to help “stitch together” our community during the pandemic. Community members, including students at Union Elementary School, were invited to create individual designs at home, which then were glued onto panels to come together as a community quilt. More than 250 individuals submitted to the piece, including more than 100 local students.

Local artist Sabrina Fadial collaborated with the Montpelier Alive Design Committee to envision the project and collated the submissions to create the finished “quilt.” The work is being installed to commemorate one year of the COVID-19 Pandemic in Vermont.

SPEAKERS: The speakers (also available for interview) include:

• Dan Groberg, Executive Director, Montpelier Alive

• Montpelier Mayor Anne Watson

• Coordinating Artist Sabrina Fadial

• Kelly Poor, Director of Outreach, AARP Vermont

• Project participant Oliver Shoaff, 3rd grader, Union Elementary School

VISUALS: Tumbling Blocks Community Quilt, four 4’ x 8’ panels consisting of over 350 individual swatches that were decoupaged together to create a “quilt.”

Montpelier Alive celebrates the City of Montpelier. We work with partners to sustain and build upon Montpelier’s vibrant downtown community by offering and supporting special events and activities and by promoting city businesses. We work to ensure a thriving local economy for Montpelier and to preserve the city’s historic character and unique sense of place.