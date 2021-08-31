Cheese, cocktails, and circus collide at Montpelier Alive’s first annual Taste of Montpelier Food Festival on Saturday, September 11, 2021 in downtown Montpelier. The festival will bring the best of Vermont’s culinary scene to the heart of the Capital City in a day-long celebration of food, paired with world-class entertainment. Proceeds benefit the Vermont Food Bank and Montpelier Alive.

“Montpelier is filled with amazing restaurants, and surrounded by tremendous food artisans,” said Montpelier Alive Executive Director Dan Groberg. “We are so excited to bring these mouth-watering delights together in this one-of-a-kind celebration.”

The day kicks off with the Capital City Farmers Market from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at 133 State Street. Yankee Magazine has named the market one of the Best in New England! Over 50 vendors sell locally grown and made products, unique to Vermont and astounding in quality.

The action shifts to the heart of town for the Feast of Fools, presented by Vermont Creamery, from 2 – 5 p. .m on State Street from Main to Elm and at restaurants throughout town. Stroll the streets of Montpelier and enjoy a taste of our amazing restaurants! Purchase tasting tickets at the festival booth on State Street and redeem your tickets at restaurants and food trucks for small plates showcasing culinary offerings. On State Street, you’ll find even more culinary delights, including food truck favorites and artisans showcasing the best Vermont food products (with free samples!). Don’t forget to vote for your favorite bite to win the Best of Montpelier Award, presented by Consolidated Communications! The State Street festival grounds will also feature world-class entertainment curated by artistic director Woody Keppel, co-founder of Burlington’s Festival of Fools, and a beer garden, highlighting local spirits and craft beers. Enjoy performances by The Red Trouser Show (featuring a never-before-seen combination of precision acrobatics paired with daring feats, such as knife and fire juggling, and a breathtaking final act that ends high in the air), Wacky Chad (an extreme stunt comedian), Modern Times Theater (featuring puppet shows, novelty music, and Vaudeville acts), What Cheer Brigade (a 14-piece brass band!), and more! Don’t miss the procession to the Community Picnic at 4:45!

From 5 – 7:30 p.m., join us for a community celebration on the State House lawn. Purchase a picnic basket from one of our participating Montpelier restaurants, fill up a basket from the Feast of Fools Vendors on State Street, or bring your own picnic. Enjoy live music from Inner Fire District and What Cheer Brigade that is sure to get you up dancing on your picnic blanket!

The day wraps up with an after party at the Barr Hill Distillery at 116 Gin Lane from 7:30 – 9:30 p.m., where you can enjoy hand-crafted cocktails and live music from Inner Fire District.

The festivities are generously supported by lead sponsors Vermont Creamery and Community National Bank with additional support from VSECU, Caledonia Spirits, Hunger Mountain Co-op, Union Mutual, Lake Champlain Chocolates, Consolidated Communications, Casella, and Seven Days.

For more information, visit www.montpelieralive.com/taste.

Montpelier Alive works to create a more livable and vibrant Montpelier by celebrating our community’s heart and soul: its downtown. We bring community together through our diverse events, make downtown more beautiful through public art and streetscape improvements, support our local businesses, and share Montpelier’s story with visitors from near and far.