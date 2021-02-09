Support the Montpelier Food Pantry and save at your favorite stores on February 19th and 20th with the Love Your Neighbor Pass. Donate $25 to the Food Pantry and get 20% off at participating Montpelier stores. Get your pass starting Monday, February 8 at Bear Pond Books, Capitol Stationers, and Woodbury Mountain Toys. Learn more at www.montpelieralive.org/love.

According to the Vermont Foodbank, roughly 1 in 3 people in Vermont are facing hunger since the pandemic began, and food insecurity has increased by 46%. Jaime Bedard, Executive Director of Just Basics, Inc., the organization that runs the Montpelier Food Pantry, says she has “continued awe for the Montpelier community spirit and their continued enthusiasm for the ‘neighbors helping neighbors’ ethos that makes this such a great community to live in.” The Love Your Neighbor fundraiser is one small way downtown Montpelier and its residents can show their support.

Assuming people will not be traveling very much during Montpelier Schools winter break this year, Montpelier Alive hopes that shoppers will frequent downtown businesses and take advantage of the Love Your Neighbor pass while supporting this good cause. Participating businesses include: Alla Vita, Althea’s Attic, Aromed, Bailey Road, Bear Pond Books, Capitol Grounds, Capitol Stationers, Guitar Sam, Katie’s Jewels, North Branch Cafe, Notion, Pink Shutter Flowers, Rabble-Rouser, Splash, Woodbury Mountain Toys, and Zutano.

According to Claire Benedict of Bear Pond Books, “Montpelier businesses have a history of helping to raise money and awareness for the needs of the Montpelier Food Pantry. We know that this is a tough winter for a lot of people and we want to do what we can to help meet the food needs of the Montpelier community.”

