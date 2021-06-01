Montpelier Alive’s Art Walk, supported by Northfield Savings Bank, will return to the Capital City on Friday, June 4. Art Walk provides a fun and casual way to experience art, meet local artists, and explore downtown Montpelier shops, restaurants and galleries. Participants can pick up an Art Walk guidebook and begin their walk at any of the presenting venues.

This month’s Art Walk will feature 19 venues, a COVID-era high, including two new venues. The event features a variety of art, ranging from vinyl art by Matt Denton on display at Rebel Heart to pandemic inspired collage by Sally Smith on display at Jumping Raindrops. Several venues will reopen to the public for the first time since the pandemic began. The walk begins on Friday, June 4, and viewing times vary by venue. For more information, visit montpelieralive.org/artwalk.

Montpelier Art Walk is presented by Montpelier Alive and organized by a committee of volunteers who plan these events six times a year. Local artists and venues are always welcome to participate.

Montpelier Alive celebrates the City of Montpelier. We work with partners to sustain and build upon Montpelier’s vibrant downtown community by offering and supporting special events and activities and by promoting City businesses. We work to ensure a thriving local economy for Montpelier and to preserve the City’s historic character and unique sense of place.