Montpelier Alive announces the return of their free lunch-time concert series, the Hunger Mountain Co-op Brown Bag Summer Concert Series. Concerts will return to the Capital City starting Thursday, August 4th at noon and continue each Thursday through September 8. All concerts will be held in the courtyard of Christ Episcopal Church (64 State Street).

“There’s no better way to spend a summer afternoon than the Brown Bag Summer Concert Series,” said Montpelier Alive Executive Director Dan Groberg. “Grab a lunch downtown and get out of the office (or your home office) for these fun free performances.”

This year’s lineup features several returning favorites along with talented new acts. For more information about the artists, visit www.montpelieralive.com/brownbag.

August 4 – Twangtown Paramours, sponsored by Capitol Copy

August 11 – Big Hat No Cattle, sponsored by Woodbury Mountain Toys

August 18 – Ras Moshe, sponsored by Capitol Grounds and 802 Coffee

August 25 – The Larkspurs, co-sponsored by Central Vermont New Directions Coalition and Althea’s Attic Boutique

September 1 – A2VT, sponsored by People’s United, a division of M&T Bank

September 8 – KeruBo, sponsored by Capital Cannabis

Montpelier Alive works to create a more vibrant and livable community by celebrating Montpelier’s heart and soul: its downtown. We bring the community together through events, keep our downtown beautiful, support local businesses, and promote Montpelier to visitors.