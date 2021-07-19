

Montpelier Alive announces their free lunch-time concert series, the Hunger Mountain Co-op Brown Bag Summer Concert Series. Concerts will return to the Capital City starting Thursday, August 5th at noon and continue each Thursday through September 9. All concerts will be held in the courtyard of Christ Episcopal Church (64 State Street).

“We are excited to bring back the Brown Bag Concert Series for 2021,” said Dan Groberg Executive Director of Montpelier Alive. The lineup, booked by Fred Wilber, is packed with community favorites and eclectic new sounds like Sabouyouma who combine traditional West African dance music with contemporary funk and reggae, and Kerubo who sings African folk music and Afro-jazz.

August 5: Saboyouma

August 12: McCaffrey, Coane & Rowell

August 19: A2VT

August 26 : The Larkspurs

September 2: The Revenants

September 9: KeRubo

Christ Church donates the use of their courtyard space, but this program is not sponsored by the church and they assume no liability.

Montpelier Alive celebrates the City of Montpelier. We work with partners to sustain and build upon Montpelier’s vibrant downtown community by offering and supporting special events and activities and by promoting City businesses. We work to ensure a thriving local economy for Montpelier and to preserve the City’s historic character and unique sense of place.