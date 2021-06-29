Montpelier Alive and the City of Montpelier Community Services Department are seeking feedback from residents that will help guide the development of parks and outdoor recreation in Montpelier for the next decade. They released an online survey as part of a project to enhance recreational access and equity and harness outdoor recreation to boost economic development in Montpelier. The survey is available online at www.montpelieralive.org/survey.

The survey is open to anyone, regardless of town of residence, and takes about ten minutes to complete. This survey is focused on how people use Montpelier’s Parks and Outdoor Recreation Facilities. Anyone who completes this survey can enter to win one of 20 $25 gift certificates to Montpelier businesses.

“We believe that Montpelier’s amazing recreational amenities are for everyone,” said Parks and Trees Director Alec Ellsworth. “Collecting this feedback is an important way for us to hear how we can better serve residents and visitors alike.”

“We are thrilled to see the city of Montpelier reaching out to community members on how it can better achieve inclusive, equitable, and thriving parks and outdoor recreation throughout the city – especially at a time when we’re seeing such benefits from access to nature,” said Trust for Public Lands Northern New England Area Director Shelby Semmes. “The Trust for Public Land is honored to play a role in this work.”

The survey is part of a collaboration between Montpelier Parks and Montpelier Alive to develop higher quality outdoor recreation facilities that both serve residents and attract visitors to town. The project is made possible by a grant from Ten Minute Walk and the Trust for Public Land.

The City of Montpelier Community Services Department provides for the health and wellbeing of Montpelier residents and visitors by offering cultural, recreational, social, and outdoor opportunities for all people of all ages.

Montpelier Alive celebrates the city of Montpelier. We work with partners to sustain and build upon Montpelier’s vibrant downtown community by offering and supporting special events and activities and by promoting city businesses. We work to ensure a thriving local economy for Montpelier and to preserve the city’s historic character and unique sense of place.