Residents and Neighbors,

Several projects started in September include heating system replacement in Alumni Hall, auditorium chairs replacement from a Barre Opera House donation, and water main flushing. The City has applied for a VTRANS grant for the Granite Street Segment of the Multipurpose Path and received a grant for Digital Land Records. Council entertained sales of smaller land parcels, including a parcel on Valliere Avenue, and land in East Montpelier.

Council held the first and second hearing for the 2020 Municipal Plan which provided minimal changes to become compliant with state requirements. Council held discussion on Chapter 3 Animal and Fowl revisions, mainly around dogs being allowed at parks and at the cemeteries, as well as Chapter 11 Offenses and Miscellaneous Provisions changes, concerning times that parks are open and enforcement of noise-enhancing vehicle exhaust systems. Councilors approved the City’s Mission and Vision statement, but communication back to Boards, Commissions and Committees to tie work back to the overall direction and goals for the City has been on hold while Council decides changes to the Social Media Policy.

Presentations to Council included those from Bob Stark from the U.S. Census on data collection status, Public Works Director Bill Ahearn on the difficulties of an Unaccepted Street Policy, City Manager Steve Mackenzie for a release of a planning RFP for the Department of Public Works Campus, City Clerk Carol Dawes discussion the process for Town Meeting Day request for funding, and the electronic vehicle charging stations to be reviewed by the parking committee along with Park Mobile implementation.

Upcoming items in October include the residents Yard Waste Disposal program (but will not be able to provide curb side pickup this year) and City Hall will be open on a part-time basis beginning October 6th (although the City Council meeting will be cancelled for that night). The City’s Public Safety Forum will be held at the Elks Lodge #1535 and via Zoom on October 7th at 6pm. Items to be discussed in October include extension for the TIF Bond, Removal of Housing Board of Review, 1st Reading Ordinance Changes for Chapter 3. Animals and Fowl, and Chapter 11. Offenses and Misc. Provisions, Legislative Update from Rep. Anthony and Rep. Walz, Citywide Reassessment RFP, and presentations by the Green Mountain Council, Barre Partnership, Barre Area Development Update, Aldrich Library and Quarterly Budget Update by Financial Director Dawn Monahan.

Be well,

Lucas J. Herring

Mayor, City of Barre