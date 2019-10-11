Residents and Neighbors,

Following approval of Chiller and Alarm system repair at the B.O.R., Council reviewed additional maintenance needs with the Civic Center Committee. The City Manager also provided updates on the completed Pouliot Project for stormwater runoff, the Keith Parking Lot and Pearl Street Pedestrian projects, and water/sewer invoicing. The City of Barre also received 40 trees as part of Green Mountain Power’s contributions during climate change week, which also provides a screen between the VGM and Waste Water Treatment Facility.

The City Public Safety Forum on September 19th noted the decrease in violent and property crime, partially attributed to the Street Crimes Unit. The Police and Fire Chief both noted an increase in calls that are mental health related. The Department of Corrections noted that individuals on supervision has been cut in half over in the Barre area the past 10 years. The forum was recorded and can be viewed at CVTV723.org.

Barre City and Barre Town held a joint-meeting to review the progress of a marketing initiative by James Gilberti and Kristen Smith of the Imagination Company. Additional information for the cost of distributing the content is to occur later. Council also received presentations from the Spaulding High School football team and volunteer activities they are performing within the community, Sue Minter and Jon Valsangiacomo on a public outreach initiative called “SOAR” via Capstone, the status of the pilot parking program from the Director Bill Ahearn, and Bob Stock on the upcoming 2020 Census.

Council approved changes to Minimum Housing and Building Construction ordinances. Additional approvals were given for the Spaulding High School homecoming parade and bonfire, rate increase for winter burials, updates FY20 Priorities, and review of meeting ground rules. Councilors held quarterly Ward meetings this month in lieu of our first schedule Council meeting. I was able to attend the Ward 2 meeting at the B.O.R., which was hosted by Councilors Boutin and Waszazak.

Neighborhood watch meetings occurred in the Batchelder St., Highgate Apts. and Ayers St. areas. Upcoming meetings are scheduled for South Main Street on October 3rd, Lower Prospect Street Area on October 10th, Smith Street Area on October 21st, and North Main Street Area on October 28th. The City of Barre will be flushing water mains and operating water line blow offs, mainly between September 29 through October 4, 2019. Council will receive public transit updates from GMT and RCT on October 8th. The Yard Waste Disposal Program will run from October 12th to October 27th. The City of Barre Housing Forum will be held at Barre Elks #1535 on October 17th at 6pm.

Lucas J. Herring

Mayor, City of Barre