Residents and Neighbors,

Barre City is projecting over a $500,000 surplus for FY22, which is the largest surplus in decades. Council finalized Department Head FY23 Budget presentations. Buildings and Community Services requested an additional maintenance person, return to full-time seasonal staffing and noted both an increase in cemetery lot sales and vandalism in City Hall Park. The Recreation update spoke of previous staffing changes and FY23 cost increase to account for what was covered in the Summer Matters for All grant. Planning currently has Assessor and Permit Administrator vacancies, but is looking to include a new Junior Planning position. Finance noted an increase in training & development. Clerk Dawes noted only minor changes in revenue line items, and Manager Mackenzie noted an increase due to an ARPA audit requirement, software and advertising, and the addition of an IT systems administrator position.

Step 3 of the Community Visit process occurred as a hybrid meeting on October 20th. The official meeting process is now over for the Community Visit process, but task forces for each group have been established and VCRD resources are available to assist. The Merchant’s Row redevelopment project is postponed and will revert back to normal maintenance. CVPSA Chair Dona Bate provided the Televate Communications report detailing the needs for upgrades to the police, fire and EMS radio systems. Washington County Substance Abuse Regional Partnership spoke of their three-year federal grant focused on substance abuse prevention, excitement for Barre City’s Community Visit decision for a community center, and presented the most recent youth risk behavior survey. Jeff Bergeron discussed his review of the Chapter 20 Tree Ordinance, with recommended changes on tree warden duties, clarifying the City’s responsibilities, and protecting City trees.

Council approved Resolution #2021-15 Honoring Police Chief Timothy Bombardier, emergency BOR Roof Repair Contract, Bike-Ped Complete Streets Planning Grant Application, Elks Club Donation to Fire Department, Road Salt purchases, Consultant-Led Capital Improvement Plan Process (CIP), Mayoral Proclamation for Extra Mile Day for the Barre Rotary, and using surplus funds for an IT Position, roof repair, and traffic calming items.

Upcoming items include Locker Searches & Inspection, Volunteer Appointment, Capital Improvement, Temporary Parking and Tax Stabilization Policies. There will be review of FY22 Quarter 1 Budget, overall FY23 General Fund Budget, bond projects status, Wheelock House leases with the Barre Partnership and Rotary Club, Manager’s transition plan, Chapter 5 Electricity and Chapter 6 Fire Protection and Prevention Ordinances, and Act 164 (S.54) Regulation of Cannabis. Council will receive updates from the Charter Work Group, Aldrich Library, Barre Area Development, Barre Partnership, Working Community Challenges Update, and Montpelier’s Community Development Program.

I hope you all had a great Halloween!

Lucas J. Herring

Mayor, City of Barre