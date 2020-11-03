Residents and Neighbors,

The Yard Waste Disposal program is coming to a close, but the City will be offering a fall “Greenup” event to help clean the streets of rubbish and debris. A drop-off container will be placed at the DPW garage for the weekend of November 7th and 8th to allow people to clean up items that they may not have been able to get rid of during the Yard Waste Disposal program.

Items approved by Council include the Annual Report Contract, Sewage Pump Station Consultant, Election Supplies Grant, MRPG Storm Water Grant , LGER Covid expense reimbursement, FY21 Salt and De-icing Contract, acceptance of Water Utility on Beckley Hill, Contract with the Fraternal Order of the Police, a proclamation for Extra Mile Day, honoring the Barre Partnership and the Barre Mutual Aid group, a stipulation with the Salvation Army, the Funding Request and Procurement Policies, removal of Housing Board of Review, approval of Errors & Omissions Assessment Changes and the Holiday Parking Moratorium.

Presentations to Council included Mark Saxon of the Green Mountain Council, Tracie Lewis from the Barre Partnership Cody Morrison from Barre Area Development, and Loren Polk for the Aldrich Library. Dawn Monahan provided the quarterly budget update, stating that the City is currently in a favorable position. City Clerk Carol Dawes spoke to the Tax Increment Finance District and an audit that is about to begin. City Manager Steve Mackenzie spoke to City Hall’s limited reopening and available hours may change as there are outbreaks within our area. The Manager is still working on several ongoing projects, including sales of unused City property, Administrative Polices, solicitation for volunteers, and current position vacancies. The City Pool project should be finalized prior to the traditional opening date in June 2021.

Council received an overview of this year’s Legislative session by Barre’s representatives. Two items approved for Barre City was the passage of the Charter change removing the Housing Review Board and extending the TIF District deadline to support using the funds for a project within the downtown. DPW has added speed bumps on Park Street and Merchants Row. Bulb-outs are expected on Washington Street. Positive responses were provided from the different Neighborhood Watch groups on the traffic calming measures in these areas.

Thank you to all of you who voted at the Auditorium on Tuesday, November 3rd. Upcoming items in November include the 2nd Reading of Chapter 11 Miscellaneous Provisions, Citywide Reassessment RFP, a more detailed budget review with each Department Head, Barre Opera House Capital Campaign Request, and further discussion on the Animal and Fowl Ordinance.