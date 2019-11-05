Residents and Neighbors,

The VHCB held there Annual Meeting on October 10th, bringing about 290 people to downtown Barre. The City of Barre held a Housing Forum October 17th at the Barre Elks. The panel led by Lt. Governor Zuckerman listened to concerns with the eviction process and to allowing additional protections for both tenants and landlords. Councilors were updated on transportation items by CVMC and GMTA. Concepts include extension of the bus route to Hannaford’s including a stop near Barre Internal Medicine and use of taxi services to help fill the gaps. The front of the Wheelock building has been occupied by the Barre Partnership. Council has approved the rear space to be used as a Teen Center and applying for grants in partnership with the WCYSB.

Councilors received presentations from Patti Fisher at CVMC on the community health needs assessment, Financial Director Dawn Monahan for FY20 first quarter update, DPW Director Bill Ahearn tour of the DPW Campus, City Manager Steve Mackenzie review of the Municipal Pool bid schedule in early February 2020, Councilor Waszazak on the President Theodore Roosevelt Historic Marker, and an overview was given of the line striping and paving to be completed before the end of the year. Councilor Tuper-Giles discussed enhancing the cultural presence in the City, which Councilors provided suggestions from additional murals and welcoming signs to monuments that he will research and bring back in January.

City Council has approved no smoking signs in parks and playgrounds, Energy Plan Public Engagement Consultant with EcoStrategies, Tax Increment Finance (TIF) District Substantial Changes, VT Revolving Fund Loan Documents for Digester Cover Engineering, Citywide Reassessment, and letters of support for Broadband Innovation, CVSWMD HHW Facility and the Working Communities Challenges Grant.

Neighborhood Watch Organizational Meetings were held for North Main Street, South Main Street, Lower Prospect Street and Smith Street areas in October. The Camp to Woodland area will meet on November 13th and Summer Street Area on November 21st., both meetings will be at 6pm in Alumni Hall on the 2nd floor.

The Yard Waste pick up will be the first week of November. The Pearl Street Pedway opening will be held on November 8th at 5pm. The Veteran’s Day Parade will be held on November 11th, starting at Alumni Hall and ending at City Hall Park. Flags will be coming down and lights and winter banners will be going up on November 15th. I will hold another “Coffee with the Mayor” session at Espresso Bueno on November 16th at 9am. Small Business Saturday, the Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting ceremony will be held on Saturday, November 30th.

Lucas J. Herring, Mayor, City of Barre