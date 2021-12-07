Residents and Neighbors,

Many residents and business owners were present to provide input on the recent legislation on masking, which Council chose not to take any action on the issue. City Manager Mackenzie presented the FY23 General Budget. Council will address a target tax rate increase based on budget drivers and trends at the first budget session scheduled for December 4th. From the Council’s priority list, there were three programs related to housing: 2-lot subdivision for infill housing, a private housing assistance program, and a special assessment for new road construction. Information on these programs will be provided for upcoming Housing Task Force and ARPA funding conversations.

Council received a presentation on the FY22 first quarter budget from Director Dawn Monahan, BADC Executive Director Cody Morrison reviewed draft revisions to the City’s current Tax Stabilization Policy. Polly Nichol shared ways the Montpelier Housing Task Force supports housing improvements through housing-friendly zoning and a housing fund to help with down payments. Eli Toohey from Working Community Challenges is working to decrease the number of women living in poverty through employer collaborations, childcare availability, and increased economic stability. Michelle Kersey and Nicola Anderson from Downstreet are developing a Downstreet Recovery Residence to serve women with children through a project renovating a building in Barre City; they requested ARPA funds to finalize the project, which Council deferred action until more information on support from other communities, taxability, and a Barre City plan for ARPA funding was in place.

Council approved the Christmas for Kids Coin Drop, Holiday Parking Amnesty Program to support the Good Samaritan Haven, accepted US Flag donation from Steve & Lisa England, approved the application to fly the American Flag over North Main Street, Rotary Club lease of Wheelock House, $17,000 for a warming shelter at the Aldrich Library, removal of Temporary 24-Hour Parking Permit policy, revisions to the Locker Searches & Inspection policy, approved the Municipal Bodies Appointments policy, Sno-Bees landowner permission form, application of VCDP Implementation Grant for Downstreet Rehabilitation Projects, Capital Improvements Planning RFP, consultant for 20 Year WWTF Upgrade Evaluation, and Homeland Security Grant Application for Dispatch Consoles.

Upcoming items include acceptance of Water/Wastewater Enterprise Fund Budgets, National Opioid Settlement Documents, Charter work group and volunteer information updates, Act 164 Regulation of Cannabis, Development Review Board seat adjustments, approval of Public Record Inspection Copying and Transmission policy, revisions to Electric Vehicle Charging fees, FY21 Audit Presentation, Voter Approved Funding Language, First Reading of Animal and Fowl Ordinance, briefing on employee vaccination mandate, ARPA requests process, map scanning/digitization request, and Legislative Update with Barre City Representatives.

I hope you all have a great holiday season!

Lucas J. Herring

Mayor, City of Barre