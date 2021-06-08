Residents and Neighbors,

The Memorial Day event was held in-person in City Hall Park at 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 30th. There wasn’t a parade this year, but flags were flown at half-mast from sunrise to noon and many residents were able to attend. I want to thank Jeff Bergeron and his crew for making sure that maintenance to City Hall Park and the cemeteries was completed by this date.

The City’s streets crew has shifted emphasis to Perry Street for sidewalk and water main work prior to paving. Crosswalk painting on Ayers, South Main, Summer and adjoining side streets are complete. Over the next two weeks, stop-bars on those streets should be completed as well as starting crosswalks/stop bars at the lighted intersections with Parkside/South Main, then Elm/Summer, and Summer/Maple streets. Weather permitting, the areas of VT62/North Main, North Main/Elm, South Main/Prospect are expected to be completed shortly after that. Camp Street has had drainage structure repairs completed. Temporary patching will be completed due to delays in paving, but paving quote solicitation is underway. Pool construction progress is on schedule with testing and operator training the week of June 14th. A firm date for the Ribbon Cutting and Opening has been set for Sunday, June 27th. Replacement of the pool house roof will still need to be completed.

Council approved naming the clarifier section of the Wastewater Treatment facility for retiring Chief Operator Joseph J. Rouleau. Mr. Rouleau worked for the City of Barre for 41.5 years. Council also approved several resolutions, grant applications, purchase of line striping equipment, Mosaic Vermont’s local government certification, Clerk/Treasurer Annual Compensation and sold property that was owned in East Montpelier. Council has approved the charge and priorities of the A.D.A., Tree Stewardship, Garden, Civic Center, Dog Park, Energy, and Paths, Routes and Trails Committees. A couple of Committee appointments were made, but more volunteers are needed to fill vacancies. Joan Marie Misek from the VT Dept. of Health thanked the City for use of the civic center for vaccinations and testing, and provided an overall update. Council was also provided updates from the Aldrich Library, BADC, and the Barre Partnership. Business is starting to return as will Food Truck Thursdays and Concerts in the Park starting on July 8th. Nick Landry gave a preview of Granite City Grocery’s annual meeting on June 10th and the pending vote to dissolve.

Upcoming items include updates from the Vermont Granite Museum, Public Art Committee and Recreation Committees, and on the Vacant Building Ordinance. Council will review the annual fee schedule ad look to select the Citywide Re-Appraisal Consultant. Council will also be provided a legislative update from Barre City Representatives and Washington County Senators.

Be safe and be well,

Lucas J. Herring

Mayor, City of Barr