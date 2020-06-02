Residents and Neighbors,

Vermont has seen some major changes and some incremental changes over the month of May. Within two weeks, we went from a snowstorm to 80-degree weather. The doubling rate of COVID-19 has slowed to 46 weeks and the Governor is taking actions to allow more business and social interactions to occur. In Barre City, committees are starting to meet using video-conferencing tools and street markings are beginning to be painted. Council is also taking requests for outside consumption permits with restaurants allowed to have seated customers.

City staff prepared cemeteries for Memorial Day, and the traditional ceremony held at City Park on May 30th date. Green Up Day was not on its traditional day this year, but also occurred on May 30th, and I thank those that came out to remove trash from our streets and making our neighborhoods look better.

The Manager and staff are monitoring the FY20 budget and projecting impacts for the next two years due to revenue losses from COVID-19. The Municipal pool refurbishment contract is signed, as is the 3-Year Audit Contract with Sullivan & Powers. Council will continue to abate late penalties and interest charges on delinquent taxes and water/sewer bills through June 30th. The coin drops scheduled were changed due to COVID-19, but you will see them start shortly.

Keith Paxman of Cornerstone provided a request for the VT Hospitality Coalition Emergency Funding to support Vermont restaurants. Council also received quarterly updates from the Barre Partnership, Barre Area Development and the Aldrich Library. Conor Teal and Brad Long presented for the Barre City Energy Committee & Efficiency VT.

Council approved the first reading of the Vehicle for Hire Ordinance and will soon take back up the Salvage Yards and Vehicles Permitted on Private Property Ordinances. Council approved grant applications for Occupant Safety, Distracted Driving, and Bulletproof Vests, a letter of support for CV Fiber, as well as a legislative request for COVID-19 Related Assistance for Municipalities. Council awarded equipment purchases for a roller, backhoe, hydraulic hammer, and annual supplies bid.

Upcoming items in June include a joint-resolution honoring Arthur Ristau, legislative update by Barre City Representatives and Washington County Senators, CVSWMD Update by Cathleen Gent, Green Up Day Tree and Plaque Placement, Approval of Updated Grants Management and Procurement Policy, and conceptual plans for City Hall Re-Opening. If you are interested in a committee appointment, please feel free to contact the City Manager or I for more information.

Lucas J. Herring

Mayor, City of Barre