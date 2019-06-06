Mayor’s Report – May 2019

Residents and Neighbors,

It’s been a wet May, but a lot has happened between rain drops. The Vermont Bicycle Shop and Forget-Me-Not Flowers and Gifts held ribbon cuttings in their new locations, while the Reynolds House opened its doors for business. If you watched the Food Network, you may have seen Stefano Coppola from Morse Block Deli competing on “Guy’s Grocery Games”. And Katarina Lisaius from Senator Sanders office visited to see areas where the City is growing as well as took inventory of areas needing a little more support.

Barre City had a successful Greenup Day and residents took advantage of the Yard Waste Disposal and Curb-side yard waste pick up programs. City staff prepared the cemeteries and parks for Memorial Day and the City held its ceremony on May 30th at City Hall Park.

Richard Swenson presented on behalf of Relay for Life and the event at Spaulding High School in June. Scott McLaughlin and Patricia Meriam presented for the Vermont Granite Museum and, as part of their Opening Day Extravaganza, the Schein family donated the “Repose” sculpture crafted by Giuliano Cecchinelli to be placed on their grounds. Ruth Ruttenberg and Carolyn Shapiro presented on behalf of the Old Labor Hall and Rise Up Bakery. And Eileen Peltier led a discussion on progress of the Governor’s Opioid Coordination Council.

Council Authorized DuBois & King to design the Metro-Way segment of the multi-purpose path, and to create a feasibility study for a segment to connect the Smith Street Segment with Enterprise Alley via River Street. There was discussion on clearing the old rail bed as part of an extension to the current path, it was renamed to Paths, Routes and Trails Committee, and Giuliano Cecchinelli and Mark Martin were appointed. Greg Kelly was appointed, and Lucas Herring as the Alternate to represent Barre City on the CVFiber Communications District.

As part of the reconciliation of the Big Dig, Council approved several Finance and Management Agreements amending the original agreement to complete the billing for what the City owes the Vermont Agency of Transportation. Approval of the Big Dig Agreements also supported the closing of the FY18 Audit and actions were set to have even less deficiencies for the FY19 Audit.

Council approved both the First and Second reading of the Miscellaneous Ordinance and the Vacant Building Ordinance. Council also approved an updated Municipal Fees Schedule, and Keith and Pearl Street bids were accepted by Council so that work can begin in the street and parking lot areas in June.

The June 4th Council meeting is cancelled so Councilors can hold Ward meetings to converse directly with members in their area and bring that information back to City Council.

Lucas J. Herring, Mayor, City of Barre