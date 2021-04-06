Residents and Neighbors,

At the first meeting of the new Council on March 9th, Council reviewed organizational items. This included an opportunity to review the ground rules to be used at meetings, the organizational structure, actions that were needed for new Councilors, an overview of current priorities, and discussion on the different bodies of the City. New Councilors were afforded the opportunity to meet with the City Manager and City Clerk, and I set up a time to meet with all Councilors to discuss future priorities.

Presentations to Council included an overview of the Tax Increment Finance (TIF) District by the City Clerk and a meeting with Stephanie Clarke from White and Burke for possible projects, an update on the American Rescue Plan by Congressman Peter Welch, review of the speed enforcement Initiative and current grants status by staff, projects underway at the Barre Opera House by Director Dan Casey, an overview of the Washington County Substance Abuse Regional Partnership (WCSARP) by Dr. Mark Depman and Eva Zaret, a presentation for Prevent Child Abuse Vermont by Ayeshah Raferty and Ed Bride, and resident Bernadette Rose provided a “Tick Talk” about Lyme disease and other tick-born illnesses.

Council approved a lease amendment with VT BGS for Interim Med-Surge Facility at Civic Center, Local Share Payments for 026-1(34) Big Dig and SCRP (10) Quarry Hill with VTrans, North End Ejector Project Revolving Loan Fund Documents, WWTF Biosolids (Digester/Flare) Upgrade Project, bid documents for East Montpelier parcel sale, Chapter 12 Plumbing Ordinance revisions, Tax Stabilization Agreement for 51 Church Street, coin drop requests, Summer recreation scholarships from the Brusa Trust Fund, Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water and Mayor’s Challenge for Green Up Day, Homeland Security grant application for Public Service Building door lock replacement, CVSWMD Tire Disposal Event grant application, Circle grant support documents, Barre Housing Authority letter of support for Disposition of Ward 5 School, reappointments to the CVSWMD Board, charge and goals for the Diversity and Equity Committee, Resolution #2021-06 for Women’s History Month, and Resolution #2021-08 Condemning Hate Crimes Against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

Upcoming items include first and second readings of the Minimum Housing Ordinance and Traffic Ticket Ordinance, Mayoral Proclamation for National Volunteer Week, review of the Rules of Procedure policy and Grants Management policy, and purchase of Human Resources/Payroll software. Council will also receive updates from Randy Treis and David Sichel of the Barre Kiwanis, Karl Rinker from Barre Rotary, Tawnya Kristen for both the Working Communities Challenge and Green Mountain United Way Initiatives, Enterprise Aly Brownfield Remediation, Pam DeAndrea of CVRPC on the 2018 Stormwater Master Plan, and FY21 General Fund status by Finance Director Dawn Monahan.

Be safe and be well,

Lucas J. Herring

Mayor, City of Barre