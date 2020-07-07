Residents and Neighbors,

Green Up Day discussion continued on June 2nd with placement of a tree and paver-sized plaque donated to the City at the Brook Street community gardens. Barre Rotary also continues clean up in our downtown on Thursdays.

A great discussion by Council and residents established a Civilian Oversight and Advisory Board charged with the review of police polices, practices, and complaints. A number of policy suggestions are set for committee review. Another discussion on a new flag policy had been forwarded to the Diversity and Equity Committee and needs City Attorney review. Annual appointments were made, but the process to fill committee vacancies will continue with the creation of these two new committees.

A brief update was given on the sales of Barre City parcels which, in general, the size and location will most likely not result in a purchase. Assessment of the Council meeting schedule, meetings will resume every Tuesday, but skipping the first Tuesday of the month. Meetings will continue using Zoom videoconferencing.

Barre City Representatives and Senators provided a Legislative update noting most time was spent mitigating the effects of the COVID-19. Removal of a railroad trestle, extending tax filing deadlines to mirror the IRS, and a moratorium on evictions during COVID-19 were other priorities. Other presentations included a joint legislative resolution honoring former City Manager Arthur Ristau, a rental rehab workgroup preparing Landlords for recently passed relief funding City paving projects in FY21, CVSWMD $500,000 grant award to construct a new facility, Finance Director Dawn Monahan FY20 revenue shortfall overview, and the City Manager discussion on a City Hall Phased Re-Opening Plan.

Council approved abatement of late penalties and interest charges on delinquent taxes and water/sewer bills through June, th e Salvage Yards and Regulation of Vehicles Ordinances, several vehicles and city equipment, SHS Senior Celebration Main Street Parade, Barre Community Justice Center grants, City Hall asbestos removal, and an agreement with See.Click.Fix. Resolutions were approved for Federal Emergency Aid to Vermont Municipalities and Condemning Systemic Racism and Policy Brutality.

Upcoming items in July include an update on FY20 end of year budget status, FY21 budget adjustments and approval of FY21 municipal property tax, approval of $250,000 COPS grant for additional officers, discussion on a Food Vendor Ordinance, approval of Grants Management, Procurement and Investment policies, presentation from Scott McLaughlin at the Vermont Granite Museum, and committee appointments. Council will also review FY21 priorities and a draft Barre City Strategic Plan.