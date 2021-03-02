Residents and Neighbors,

The Manager provided two public presentations on the approved FY22 budget prior to March 2nd Town Meeting Day. Council held the 2nd Public Hearing on proposed Charter changes. An Informational Meeting provided opportunity to go over the ballot in detail. Please remember to vote.

Presentations to Council included the COVID response from Public Works with split shifts and smaller teams to minimize exposure and a mutual assistance agreement with Barre Town and Montpelier, survivor outreach and support by the Vermont Human Trafficking Task Force, committee and charge updates from the Cow Pasture and Police Advisory Committees, and road erosion prevention through the Municipal Roads General Permit. Quarterly updates were provided from the Aldrich Library, Barre Area Development Corp, and Barre Partnership highlighting curbside services, business recruitment and local merchant events and program respectively. Council reviewed the proposed Merchants Row project lacking TIF incremental funding, which a sole-source agreement was approved with White and Burke to review alternatives. Councilor Boutin presented the draft Police Ticketing Ordinance, which Chief Bombardier reiterated that the change would allow the City to collect the revenues currently collected by the Judicial Bureau.

Council approved changes to several policies, grant and loan applications, errors and omissions paperwork for Filing in the 2020 Grand List Book, approved renewal of Chargepoint EV charging station contract, 2020 TIF Annual Report, minimum bid amount for sale of East Montpelier parcel, Resolution 2021-05 in Support of Community Autonomy for School Resource Officers, appointed an Interim Assessor, and Enterprise Aly environmental remediation project amendment.

Barre City Employee Recognition Week was proclaimed recognizing staff efforts over the past year and 5-year longevity milestones. Councilors said their farewells and appreciation for Councilors that have served. Councilor Waszazak is on the ballot and may be back, but Councilor Morey and Steinman have elected not to run again and will be missed. As with anyone that volunteers their time in public service, I am thankful for all of their efforts in continuing to move the City of Barre forward.

Upcoming items include welcoming new City Councilors review of ground rules, onboarding document, FY21 Priorities, an overview of City staffing, Summer Camp Scholarship Fund, deferring bike path easements with current TIF discussion, update on 10-year Water and Sewer Budget, discussion on Barre Town water and sewer agreement revisions, update on speed enforcement initiative, overview of accepted grants, additional policy review, coin drop requests, and Administrative, Plumbing, and Housing ordinances. For more detailed information, please visit the City of Barre website at: www.barrecity.org

Be safe and be well.