Residents and Neighbors,

Information on the Town Meeting Day ballot items can be found on the City website and City Manager Steve Mackenzie created a video that is available through CVTV public access television. Voting on ballot items is available at City Hall currently, or from 7am to 7pm at the Barre Auditorium on Tuesday, March 3rd. A food shelf drop-off request by Barre Rotary was approved within City Hall. There is a need for food and toiletry items for students at Spaulding High School and an additional collection is planned in the polling area during Town Meeting Day at the Barre Auditorium.

Chief Tim Bombardier provided an update on the Public Safety Calls for Service. Crime rates comparing 2018 to 2019 showed an overall increase of about 1%, while violent crime had dropped over 20% in the same time period. Toni Grout from Capstone Community Action spoke to the proposed Charter changes and the impact on housing programs at the second public hearing. The Charter change language, as well as others for removing the position of Grand Juror and changing the dollar amount for business contracts are on the ballot for voter approval.

City Manager Steve Mackenzie discussed the Municipal Pool Project rebid process. Scope modifications were made to the original bid and also clearly define alternatives. Bids were released in mid-February and are expected back in mid-March. Councilor Morey presented the latest draft of the Taxi and Licensing Ordinance incorporating services provided by organizations like Lyft and Uber. Revisions and a possible first reading will be back to Council in mid-April.

Council received presentations from the Scott McLaughlin at the Vermont Granite Museum, Jeremy Hansen from CV Fiber, Cow Pasture Committee, A.D.A. Committee, Barre City Energy Committee, and the BUUSD Board. Quarterly Updates were provided by the Aldrich Library, Barre Area Development and Barre Partnership. Councilors approved the TIF Bond Certificate of Completion, Collective Bargaining Agreement with AFSCME (Department of Public Works), 2020 Coin Drop Requests, Civic Center Wi-Fi Upgrade, use of Volunteer Organization weblinks on the City Website, City Manager’s employment contract, COPS Grant Application and awarded the Wastewater Treatment Facility Digester Boiler Replacement contract.

The first Council meeting in March will be Monday, March 2nd, due to Town Meeting Day being on Tuesday March 3rd. Appointments to City Boards, Commissions, and Committees will start again on March 10th. If you would like to serve, please send a letter of interest to the City Manager. The next meeting to discuss the Working Communities Challenge Grant is March 12th. And please SAVE THE DATE for the VCRD Community Visit on April 7th. More information to come!

Lucas J. Herring, Mayor, City of Barre