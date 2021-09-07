Residents and Neighbors,

City Councilors and residents attended the VCRD Community Visit on August 25th, gathering input on community needs. Step 2 will be on September 29th at 6:30pm in the Barre Auditorium with the intent of establishing common goals and priorities. Barre City received a Northern Borders Regional Grant covering about 1/3 of the ejector station replacement cost, which thanks go to BADC Executive Director Cody Morrison for shepherding the grant through the process.

The Phase II Tax Increment Finance (TIF) Consultancy Contract with White & Burke will determine the uses for the remainder of the funds within the district. Clerk Dawes reviewed the State Auditor’s Office TIF audit process, which the fist of three audits recently concluded.

DCF Commissioner Sean Brown spoke on the emergency housing program. A working group is now developing plans to transition to a more sustainable system, but housing availability is limited. Council discussed the use of FEMA trailers, lack of services being provided to those housed in motels, homeless demographics, identifying needs, investing in housing, and addressing root causes.

Council received a presentation from Kiwanis Club member Rick McMahon on the Barre Planet Path sign installation, Strategic Planning process by Montpelier City Manager Bill Frasier, BADC Executive Director Cody Morrison on current marketing initiatives, Barre Partnership Executive Director for Food Truck Thursdays and the upcoming Fall Festival, Aldrich Library Executive Director Loren Polk on increased library activities, Animal and Fowl Ordinance Task Force recommendations, Capstone Executive Director Sue Minter Head Start program expansion at their Brook Street location requiring a building demolition for increased parking, SeeClickFix Mobile App overview by Engineering Technician Elijiah Morgan, and the Police Chief recruitment process.

Council approved letter of support for Downstreet Housing Building Communities Grant Application, appointments to the Animal Control Committee and Transportation Advisory Committee, Semprebon Bequest Funds for Community Visit, Step II CWSRF North End Pump Station Final Design Funding Application, Declaration of Official Intent in support of the TIF District, purchase of Civic Center scheduling software, fee changes for Fire Department, Water & Sewage rate changes, assigned E. Montpelier parcel proceeds to the capital improvement fund, and application for an ERSA Trail Grant for the Cow Pasture.

Upcoming items include continued applicant interviews for the Manager’s Search Committee and Homelessness Task Force, request to Fly American Flag over Main Street, Grand List Workshop for City Councilors, selection for Wastewater Treatment Facility Upgrade Evaluation, Berlin St. Railroad Crossing Safety Improvements F&M agreement, Turning Point Center VCDP Application, FY22 Capital Equipment Plan presentation, Friends of Winooski River Clean Up on September 19th, Bulk Waste Removal Program, Department Head updates from DPW, Police and Fire, and an update from the Barre Community Justice Center.

Be well,

Lucas J. Herring

Mayor, City of Barre