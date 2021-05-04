Residents and Neighbors,

I am thankful for those who came out for Green Up Day! Barre started early and coordinated well with the Public Works Department for street sweeping, making a real difference in the appearance of the City. The Spring Yard Waste Program and Water Main Flushing Program are also in full swing. I also provided a proclamation for National Volunteer Week thanking those that have stepped up to serve on the different bodies of the city.

Presentations to Council included Barre Kiwanis and programs fighting hunger and improving literacy, this summer’s Barre Art Splash program through Barre Rotary placing painted fiberglass sculptures along North Main Street, the Friends of the Winooski presented on the watershed of the Winooski River and planning an event to clean a section of the Steven’s Branch, Central Vermont Regional Planning Commission reviewed the City’s stormwater master plan, the new 3-acre general stormwater permit requirement, the Central VT bike path, and will assist with grant applications, Finance Director Dawn Monahan reviewed the FY21 year-end projection that currently shows a positive fund balance near $200,000 prior to receiving Federal ARPA funds, Tawnya Kristen spoke about the Green Mountain United Way’s efforts with the Everybody Eats program as well as taking the lead for the Greater Barre Area Working Communities Challenge grant. Council discussed both the Traffic Ticket and Minimum Housing Ordinances, which both items are to be brought back up for a second reading and public hearing in May.

Council approved the Grants Management and Rules of Procedure Policies, the Annual Adoption of the Local Emergency Management Plan, Letter of Support for CVSWMD Municipal Services Program (MSP) Grant Application, purchase of sewer camera system, parking meter heads, a police cruiser and human resources software, charge of the Transportation Advisory Committee, AARP Grant Applications from the A.D.A. and Cow Pasture Committees, VTrans right of way agreement at the Berlin St. RR Crossing, and ratification of DPW Director Letter of Interest regarding Ecosystem Restoration Program Dam Removal Grant for the Jockey Hollow & Hebepp dams in the Steven’s Branch.

Upcoming items include recognition of service for Joseph J. Rouleau, mayoral proclamation for Kids to Parks Day, additional public hearings on Chapter 7 Minimum Housing and Chapter 17 Traffic Ordinances, appointments to the Transportation Advisory, Recreation, and Public Arts Committees, updates from the Americans with Disabilities Act (A.D.A.) Committee, Tree Stewardship Committee, Community Garden Committee, Barre City Energy Committee, Dog Park Committee, and Paths, Routes and Trails Committee, and updates from the Central VT Council on Aging, VT Dept. of Health, Buildings and Communities Services Department, Aldrich Library, Barre Area Development, and Barre Partnership.

Be safe and be well,

Lucas J. Herring

Mayor, City of Barre