Residents and Neighbors,

Spring is here, despite some recent snow and being under a Stay at Home order. “April Showers bring May flowers”, but we have seen signs of economic life returning as well with slight turns of the spicket from the Governor. We should continue to see incremental changes over the months of May and June, barring any changes with the flattening of the curve.

The City Manager Continues to hold the standing COVID-19 City Response Teams meetings and providing updates to Council. The budget projections improved this month, but we are also hoping for another Federal Stimulus Bill to support municipalities like we have seen for the private sector. Given Council’s recent actions regarding interest and fees, the City of Barre Board of Abatement will be holding ongoing meetings biweekly along with City Council in order to abate these items. The City has implemented a volunteer furlough program for City employees, which will also help to address deficit concerns.

Council authorized the pool bid for construction, but the project is still in a holding pattern under the current Executive Order for the work to commence. Council authorized a lease agreement with the State for use of the Civic Center as a medical surge facility, in the event it is needed. Boiler design work in Alumni Hall was also approved, as was a revised the Rules of Procedure Policy to allow Council to hold executive sessions remotely. Council ratified the Collective Bargaining Agreement with Local #4-68 of the USW, adopted the annual Local Emergency Management Plan and approved timetable changes for tax bills and grand list lodging for FY21.

Council held discussion to revise the Salvage Yard, Permitted Vehicles on Private Properties Ordinances, and Vehicle for Hire (Taxi) Ordinances. These items will be back for first and second reading over the next couple of months. Council also supported grant applications for CVSWMD Municipal Services and through the USDA for CVTV Financial Support. City Council is only scheduled to meet twice in May. Council will trial meeting biweekly as we continue to meet via videoconference. These meetings with be at 7pm on May 5th and May 19th, and agendas found on the City of Barre website. We are scheduled to receive updates from the Aldrich Library, Barre Area Development, Barre Partnership and Vermont Granite Museum.

Be safe and be well,

Lucas J. Herring

Mayor, City of Barre