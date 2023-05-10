Get your veggie garden starts, a massage and explore local art at the Grist Mill Studios on Saturday May 20th. This is an open studio event and fundraiser to support affordable artist space in the historic mill, located at 34 Moscow Woods Road in the village of East Calais, just off VT Route 14.

May Market will be featuring six resident artists, as well as a variety of local artists, makers, growers and musicians.

The market opens at 10 a.m. with a brunch bake sale.

Vendors that will be selling their offerings include Beckie Sheloske: natural perfumes, Botanical Collage by J. Quinn, Flame and Honeycomb craft candy, Flying Geese Farm, Fruits of Our Labor, Rocketship Jewelry, Watercolors by Joshy, Massage by Saam Rajsky, Jaimee Leroux books, PaperPie and more.

From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. grab a plate of house smoked meats by the EC Store. Vegan options available. Food available until they run out.