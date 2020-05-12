Since March the Plainfield Community Suppers have taken a new form, with sanitary pickups arranged in Plainfield and Marshfield for two-portion bagged suppers, hygienically prepared by volunteers. Our next supper will be available on Tuesday May 26th between 6 and 7 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church in Plainfield, and Wednesday afternoon May 27th at the Onion River Food Shelf at Old Schoolhouse Common in Marshfield.

Each supper contains a two-portion sealed container of vegetarian or meat soups from Joe’s Kitchen, along with two slices of bread donated by Red Hen Bakery in Middlesex, an apple and a choice of baked dessert (including a gluten-free option). Community Supper Support Group (CSSG) volunteers assemble the meal in a sanitized kitchen, and all contained foods are carefully kept clean. Pickup is done in a no-touch accessible space, with the options and ingredients displayed.

Plainfield Community Supper Group has been offering community meals in Plainfield for three years, drawing on a team of volunteers and community meal sponsors. Our sponsors for the soup costs this month are the Vlasic/Raddock and the MacLeod/Stalberg households. If you would like to help with our expenses or provide a generous donation to help with the cost of soups, please donate through Venmo @SalmonFallsSangha or send a check to Salmon Falls Sangha, 123 Hudson Avenue, Plainfield VT 05667.

Volunteers for CSSG and for hygienic baking, pickup of supplies and assembly of meals are always welcome. Please contact Helen Rabin at 454-7119 or email Michael Billingsley at michaelbix@gmail.com