Rotary International and the GENROTARY Club of central Vermont donated over 2300 masks to the Washington Central Supervisory District for U32 High School and Berlin, Calais, Rumney, Worcester and E. Montpelier Elementary Schools. “It’s our biggest mask donation so far,” reported Kelly MacMartin, Calais teacher and administrative intern, who is coordinating a drive for WCUUSD. 60 of the masks were handmade by GENROTARY club member Chandra Pollard. In the above picture, l-r, are WCUUSD Superintendent Bryan Olkowski, GENROTARY President Abigail Joyal, and MacMartin.