Vermont continues to lead the nation by a commanding margin as the top maple producing state. In 2023, Vermont’s sugar makers produced 2.05 million gallons according to USDA statistics, which represents about half of the US production of maple syrup. With warmer temps predicted, the 2024 crop will be off to a good start. Sugar makers throughout the state look forward to offering you a taste and sharing their craft.

Over 70 Sugar Makers and Maple Partners all around the state are opening their doors on Saturday and Sunday, March 23 and 24. Spring Maple Open House Weekend offers the perfect opportunity to celebrate Vermont’s sweetest season. Our popular event offers Vermont’s sugar makers a chance to welcome visitors near and far into their sugarhouses to learn, taste, and explore firsthand why people should think of Vermont first when they think of maple syrup. Visitors will learn about the heritage and craft of sugar making, from tree to table.

The sap is running and there are plenty of ways to enjoy some traditional and not-so-traditional open house activities – sugarhouse tours, sampling syrup, tours of the woods, pancake and waffle breakfasts, and plenty of maple products to taste including maple donuts, maple cotton candy and maple ice cream and creemees. Find all the details and plan your weekend using our Maple Map at www.VermontMaple.org/MOHW.

There are so many ways to celebrate maple, even if you can’t join us for Maple Open House. Support your Vermont sugar makers by purchasing their syrup and other maple products – many have options to purchase online. Others might be willing to mail you just what you’re looking for, so reach out and ask. The 2024 crop will be ready for you – stock up on a gallon or two of syrup and some fresh specialty products.

Spring is also the time to participate in Vermont’s Maple Ambassador Scholarship Competition – a program of the Vermont Maple Festival, sponsored by the Franklin County Maple Sugarmakers’ Association and the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers’ Association. Ambassadors receive a $2,500 scholarship while they help promote and educate folks in the region about the craft of sugar making – from participation in county fairs to the Big E in Massachusetts and much more. Applications are due by April 10, 2024; details and the full application on the Vermont Maple Festival website: https://bit.ly/MapleAmbassador.

The Vermont Maple Sugar Makers’ Association (VMSMA), founded in 1893, is one of the oldest agricultural organizations in the United States and represents over 1,000 members. The VMSMA helps to promote and protect the branding of pure Vermont maple products and to serve as the official voice for Vermont sugar makers. Our members take great pride in maintaining a prosperous maple industry and a working landscape that future generations will enjoy. Vermont sugar makers produce over two million gallons of maple syrup annually (over one half of the production in the United States). More information at www.VermontMaple.org.