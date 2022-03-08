The Vermont Maple Sugar Makers’ Association (VMSMA) is bringing back its popular spring-time event and expanding it to two weekends, March 19 & 20 and March 26 & 27. The annual Maple Open House event gives Vermont’s sugar makers a chance to let visitors near and far into their sugarhouse to learn, taste, and explore firsthand why people should think of Vermont first when they think of maple syrup. Traditional Open House activities include sugarhouse tours; sampling syrup; tours of the woods; pancake breakfasts; horse-drawn sleigh rides; sugar-on-snow parties; and plenty of maple products to taste including maple donuts, maple cotton candy and maple creemees. For many visitors, this will be their first opportunity to buy fresh 2022 products. In the past, over 135 maple producers and partnering businesses signed up for the event and an estimated 40,000 visitors toured the state during 2019’s event. There are so many ways to celebrate maple, even if you can’t join us for Maple Open House events. Call your favorite sugar maker and see if they’re open to guests. Support your Vermont sugar makers by purchasing their syrup and other maple products – some have robust online sites. Others might be willing to mail you just what you’re looking for, so reach out and ask. There’s no time like the present for maple lovers to stock up on a gallon or two of syrup or some specialty products.

The Vermont Maple Sugar Makers’ Association (VMSMA), founded in 1893, is one of the oldest agricultural organizations in the United States and represents over 1,000 members. The VMSMA helps to promote and protect the branding of pure Vermont maple products and to serve as the official voice for Vermont sugar makers. Our members take great pride in maintaining a prosperous maple industry and a working landscape that future generations will enjoy. Vermont sugar makers produce over 2 million gallons of maple syrup annually (over one half of the production in the United States). More information at www.VermontMaple.org.