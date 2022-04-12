Make Music Vermont will return for its sixth year with a wild and wonderful mix of free, virtual and in-person musical events on Tuesday, June 21. Make Music Vermont is part of Make Music Day, a global music celebration that takes place on the summer solstice each year and brings people of all ages and skill levels together to make music. This year, over 100 U.S. cities will host thousands of Make Music performances across the country as part of the world’s largest annual music event.

Make Music Day began in France in 1982 as the Fête de la Musique, and has spread to over 1,000 cities across 120 countries. Completely different from a typical musical festival, Make Music concerts are performed by anyone who wants to take part and enjoyed by everyone who wants to attend. From classical to folk, hip hop to opera, Latin jazz to punk rock, live music of all kinds resounds on streets, sidewalks, porches, plazas, parks, gardens, store fronts and other public spaces on the longest day of the year.

Big Heavy World coordinates Make Music Day in Vermont, creating a map of live music sites and bringing exposure to the artist participants. Vermont became the first entire state to participate in the Make Music Festival in 2017. Big Heavy World is a volunteer-run music office serving the original musical artists of Vermont since 1996. James Lockridge, Big Heavy World Executive Director, said, “Make Music Vermont is an opportunity for artists everywhere to demonstrate the scale, diversity and awe-inspiring quality of the state’s talent. Having faced two years of separation, Vermonters can finally come together for a joyful musical experience on June 21.”

One Highlight of the 2022 event will be a folk tunk hosted by international troubadour Rik Palieri at Kingsland Bay State Park, featuring a large circle of acoustic players and singers, with everyone invited to participate. Using banjos, guitars, mandolins, fiddles and ukuleles, the front porches of the old log cabins will be alive with the sound of music from noon to dusk. Palieri said, “Make Music Day is a celebration for all music lovers, both players and listeners. It is a great way to get people together through the power of music.”

Randolph celebrates its third Make Music Day organized by the town’s Arts & Culture Committee. The streets of Randolph village will come alive with free music performances at local businesses throughout the day, starting with a lively parade through town. At night, Make Music Day Randolph will bring the party to The Underground’s new performance venue. As described by Arts & Culture Committee Chair Jess Wilkinson, “Our gem of a town will be exploding with music, showing the diversity and depth of musical talent and inviting new and old friends to visit our amazing downtown. A perfect way to welcome summer and celebrate our unique community.”

Any musician, amateur or professional, young or old, from across Vermont is invited to take part by signing up at bigheavyworld.com/makemusicvt. Likewise, businesses, buildings, schools, churches, and other institutions can visit the website to be a part of the festival as concert locations.

Make Music Vermont is made possible in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts. The event is sponsored by Vermont Public Radio and Front Porch Forum, and community partners include the Vermont Arts Council, Vermont State Parks, Vermont Department of Libraries, Vermont Downtown Program, and others working together to spread the word to artists and communities across the state. Make Music Day is supported nationally by the NAMM Foundation.

A full schedule of events will be posted at bigheavyworld.com.

About Make Music Day

Held annually on June 21, Make Music Day is part of the international Fête de la Musique, taking place in over 1,000 cities across 120 countries. The daylong, musical free-for-all celebrates music in all its forms, encouraging people to band together and play in free public concerts. This year, over 100 U.S. cities are organizing Make Music celebrations, encompassing thousands of music making opportunities nationwide. Make Music Day is presented by the NAMM Foundation and coordinated by the nonprofit Make Music Alliance. For more information, please visit makemusicday.org.

About Big Heavy World

Big Heavy World is an independent, nonprofit volunteer-run music office serving the state of Vermont. Founded in 1996, it has leveraged a technology-heavy D.I.Y. ethic and inclusive philosophy to support musicians and advance the music sector, preserve Vermont’s music legacy, and empower young adults in an environment that focuses their passions and intellect. The organization was selected by an international jury to receive the 2020 Music Cities ‘Best Global Music Office Award.’ bigheavyworld.com.