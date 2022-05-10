Make-A-Wish® Vermont announced that Greg Keislich of Georgia, Vermont won the title of Best Beard in Vermont in the Sixth Annual Vermont Beardies contest.

In the event which raised just over $90,000 to grant wishes to Vermont’s children with critical illnesses, fuzzy Vermonters were asked to show off their beards in a pageant-like fashion, followed by an axe throwing competition. Finally, creativity was key for those wanting to make a splash in the beard decorating contest.

“It is an honor to represent and be associated with Make-A-Wish® Vermont,” said Keislich who beat out 82 other hairy contestants for the title of Best Beard in Vermont “The Vermont Beardies is an excellent event, and it showcases exactly what it means to give back and take care of your community. Wish kids are brave, strong, and simply amazing. They deserve nothing but the best.”

“Congratulations to Greg,” said Jamie Hathaway, President & CEO of Make-A-Wish Vermont “and thank you to all the Beardos who made Vermont’s Wish Kids the real winners of the night.”

The Vermont Beardies contest has raised over $425,000 since its inception in 2017.

About Make-A-Wish® Vermont

Make-A-Wish® Vermont creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. A wish is often the turning point in a child’s recovery. Since 1989, Make-A-Wish® Vermont has granted over 900 wishes.