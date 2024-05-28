This movie taught me that Marie Curie discovered a new element.

Mrs. Curie was perplexed by the amount of energy being released by a radioactive rock. She deduced that there must be another unknown element that creates a remarkable amount of power relative to its volume.

She named it Radium. The movie taught me that Mrs. Curie proposed its existence and properties. And then went through the painstaking process of isolating the powerful but scarce radioactive element.

What I didn’t learn from the movie – at all – is what Radium actually is. Where does it come from and what makes it so potent?

After watching “Madame Curie” I tried to teach myself about Radium online. I don’t know if this is a testament to the film that it sparked my curiosity. Or an insult to the film that it didn’t bother to teach me the science.

So … this is my understanding of Radium: it differs from the more common inert elements of the universe. Nitrogen, Oxygen, and Carbon atoms – for example – are stable. And, all things being equal, they will remain as Nitrogen, Oxygen, and Carbon for eons.

Radium atoms are much larger, much less stable, and inherently impermanent. While the seven protons and seven neutrons of Nitrogen’s nucleus will remain bonded pretty much forever, the scores of protons and neutrons inside each Radium nucleus want to get heck out of there.

When these subatomic particles flee the atom, it is called radioactive decay. And the breaking up of atoms releases energy in the form of light, heat, and destructive Gamma Rays. It’s the same basic concept that makes Nuclear Power plants so splendidly efficient but also potentially dangerous (when run by idiot Soviet bureaucrats).

“Madame Curie” offers a little science; but it’s mostly a sweet love story between two well-matched lab rats in 1890s Paris.

The usually great Greer Garson doesn’t get a chance to do much acting as the passionless Pole. Walter Pidgeon – who usually played charming leading men – is fantastic as the very nerdy Pierre Curie.

Director Mervyn LeRoy confidently presents a very un-Hollywood, unorthodox relationship. Mrs. Curie is focused, introspective, and brilliant. Mr. Curie is an absolute spaz; he’d be right at home on “The Big Bang Theory.”

Pierre is intensely supportive of his amazing wife, and he never mistakes himself for anything more than her little helper and cheerleader.

“Madame Curie” is a decent movie made by smart people. For the life of me I don’t understand why Hollywood insists on glossing over science rather than teaching it to us. Do they think we are not interested? Do they think we aren’t clever enough to comprehend it?

Just as the overrated “Oppenheimer” never bothers to explain how the atomic bomb was made, “Madame Curie” tells us that Radium is a big deal but doesn’t give us any details as to why or how. Neither movie is as satisfying as they easily could have been.