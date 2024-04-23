Of all the ignorant, embarrassing things I did as a young adult, being negative may be the dumbest.

Fortunately, it has been a long time. So I honestly don’t remember what possessed me to be negative, ungrateful, and focus on the bad things about the world rather than the good.

Presenting yourself as smiley and upbeat is the smart decision. By reveling in the positive, you will make yourself happier. People will like you more, which will make you happier still.

“Look Back in Anger” is a brave, difficult film about a young man who has yet to learn these lessons.

Richard Burton is raw and intense as Jimmy: an unhappy young Englishman who channels his misery into anger.

He’s angry at the British class system. He’s angry at the racism of the British empire. But above all, he’s angry about his lot in life. He’s highly educated but the best job he can find is selling penny candy at a stand in the town square.

So he complains and tosses around insults and judgment. We could almost forgive him except that most of the venom he spews is aimed at his long-suffering wife Alison and her brother.

“Nigel and Alison,” Jimmy says to his friend, with Alison in the room, “they are what they sound like: sycophantic, phlegmatic, and pusillanimous.”

“Big words,” Jimmy’s friend responds, trying not to egg him on.

“Shall I tell you what they mean?”

“No, not interested.”

“It means they’re soapy, stodgy, and dim.”

But hopefully nobody is watching “Look Back in Anger” for the dozens of erudite insults. The value of this film is the stark analysis of bad relationships.

It’s no secret that women rule marriages in the natural order of things. This dynamic works and can help bolster the happiness of both spouses.

However, a man does have the power to grab control using his physical dominance and bluster. The downside of this is that both husband and wife will become more miserable. Maybe Jimmy will learn this in time. But he sure hasn’t yet.

The film bravely explores an even uglier truth about relationships: how the heck does a jerk like Jimmy do so well with women?

Well, if your partner is decent and sweet 90% of the time, those few times he is nasty will really turn you off.

However, if your partner is a monster to you 90% of the time, those few occasions where he is tender and kind are a blessed relief. To an abused lover, these respites can feel ecstatic, and even alluring.

Of course, even if Jimmy understood all this he wouldn’t choose to behave like he does to the people he loves. He is young, confused, and depressed.

Like Jimmy, everyone has the option to be negative and angry. You can make your life miserable and your significant other’s life miserable.

You’re better off giving positivity a try. Wasting this short little life by moping through it is a foolish thing to do.