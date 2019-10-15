“I am not king of the book world yet,” said Todd Washburne, “but my book, My Random Thoughts and Feelings: Speaking Out from Autism, is a giant step in that direction.”

Todd grew up in Montpelier when very little was known about autism and how to treat it and he had no way to communicate until he learned to type and be more social as an adult.

His mom, Gloria Washburne, said of Todd. “He had a dream to publish a book and now he has done it. My pride is overflowing right now.” She added, “Early readers of the book are quick to comment on Todd’s insight about the effects of autism and his humor, then add that they learned a lot about autism by reading his story and his poems.”

The best thing about the book is that it tells newcomers what it was like to grow up seriously underestimated due to his inability to communicate, but is now able to articulate about so many subjects.

Copies of the book can be purchased at central Vermont bookstores or borrowed from central Vermont libraries. People outside this immediate area can most easily get a copy by ordering from Amazon.com. Their orders arrive in just two days.

Todd’s poems are also often featured in The World’s Poetry Corner column.