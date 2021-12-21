To celebrate the winter season and share holiday cheer, students in the Digital Media Arts Program at Central Vermont Career Center partnered with Montpelier Alive to design a series of custom holiday graphics and animations to decorate downtown Montpelier! The seven-minute show loops continuously and features dozens of original animations that celebrate Central Vermont and the many holidays celebrated in our capital city. The show is visible from the Langdon Street Bridge in Montpelier nightly from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. through the end of the year.

“In the darkest month of this challenging year, we are excited to light up Montpelier with our holiday projection show,” said Montpelier Alive Executive Director Dan Groberg. “This is a true community effort, and it was a joy to work with local students to bring their budding artistic talent to our downtown.”

“We were excited to help Montpelier Alive spread winter cheer and showcase our students’ artwork,” said Matthew Binginot, teacher in the Digital Media Arts Program. “The students hope you enjoy their work, and invite you to check out more of their work at https://cvccdigitalmediaarts.com.”

The Holiday Projection Show is part of the Community Projection Project presented by Montpelier Alive and the City of Montpelier Public Art Commission with support from Gabe Lajeunesse, Financial Advisor at Edward Jones, Didi Brush and Don Marsh, and other local donors.

For more information on additional holiday events in Montpelier visit www.montpelieralive.org/holidays.

Montpelier Alive celebrates the City of Montpelier. We work with partners to sustain and build upon Montpelier’s vibrant downtown community by offering and supporting special events and activities and by promoting city businesses. We work to ensure a thriving local economy for Montpelier and to preserve the city’s historic character and unique sense of place.