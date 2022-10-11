Front row L to R: Girl Scouts Natashia, Bailey and Reagan. MIddle row: Gloria, Valerey, Libby Chapin and Linda. Shriners L to R: Michael Parent, Ken Johnson, Scott Boyer, Ken Canning Jr., David Coffey, Adam Johnson, Gary Luman and 2022 Potentate Bruce Pelletier.

On Saturday, Oct. 1 Girl Scouts representing four troops in and around the Barre area presented Mt. Sinai Shriners with a 55 gallon drum of aluminum can tabs. The troops represented were, Troops #30002, #30048, #30056 and #30560. The Shriners have been doing this for 28 years. Libbey Chapin is the Girl Scouts’ organizer of this project of saving aluminum can tabs and she has annually presented them to the Shriners at their annual Motorcycle Toy Run in August, but could not be there this year.

These tabs are continually saved for the Shriners to help out with the functioning of the 23 Shriners Hospitals throughout the United States and Canada. The tabs are recycled at a collection center and the funds they get per pound for the tabs goes directly to an assigned Shriners Hospital.

A lot of people ask, “Why just the tabs and not the cans? Can tabs are made of pure aluminum and cans are not. It takes 1640 Ttabs to equal a pound. To date over 1 billion tabs have been collected which is approximately 750,000 pounds! The Shriners also warn people who collect tabs for Shriners, please do not save soup can tabs as they are metal and have to be thrown out. The money raised is used to purchase items for patient care.