Over the past several years I have haphazardly collected little sayings, mottos, and bits of humor or wisdom on the notes app on my phone. Often, when thinking of what to write a column about I refer to that collection for inspiration. Today I went there and came across the three little words that are the title of this writing, live life lightly.

When I see some phrase like that one either on a plaque or maybe a bumper sticker, and think it’s worth remembering, I take out the phone and just add it to my list. I often don’t even remember where I originally saw the words but have found that saving them in this way ensures that the sieve that my memory seems to have become doesn’t sift them away forever.

I like that little admonition to live life lightly. To me it means to perhaps live more simply and honestly. It means to not take myself too seriously or think too highly of the person that is ‘me’. It does not mean that I should live indifferently to the needs of others. It does mean that I should live without judging others. To me to live life lightly also means to show tolerance, but without surrender. It also means to not fear the future.

It has taken me many years to realize this, but I do feel that I can experience true joy, (when I seek it) in the acts of sharing, loving, and giving more than anywhere else. I believe that kindness is the best gift to give, and that gratitude, (as I once saw on a car bumper sticker) is the best therapy.

To live life lightly, to me, is also to realize that nothing is, and no people are permanent or perfect. We will be more at peace if we enjoy things and people when they are and how they are. (Believe me, I’m still working on this one.)

It has often been said that we should try to enjoy the simple things. Lorna and I have recently redone several areas of our home and have ‘hoed out’ many pounds of possessions that had become just ‘stuff’ to us. We have found that a part of living life lightly is to live it more simply. I believe we have also discovered that the mind of God Himself can be better understood, His Glory more appreciated in studying His creation, not in acquiring more creations of man.

I recently read, (and copied to my collection of thoughts) what was said to be the true definition of the word aloha. The writer said that aloha did not originally mean hello or goodbye. It meant: “to consciously manifest life joyously in the present.”

To me, that is the best way to live life lightly.