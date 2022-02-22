Have you ever noticed; I mean REALLY noticed how important music is? Also, have you noticed how many differing types of music we have to choose from, and how musical tastes vary? To me, the subject is like comparing differing types and, yes, ‘tastes’ of foods. I love seafood, of almost any type. My wife hates it all. She loves sweets, of almost any type, and I can take chocolate or leave it. We both love steaks and chops, pasta, and salads, but she also eats grits, which, by their very name, should tell you where they should be on the food chain. Yuck!

Yes, it’s the same with music. It’s strange to me that, with all our musical tastes, whatever type of music you happen to like excites you, ‘does it’ for you, while it can bore the heck out of some others. Many people love the opera, (To me, that’s right up there with grits.) Some seem to live for rap music. (Not me.) Other people love the twangy taste of country songs. (Not me, again.) I’m a Christian, and most Christians love Christian music, but even there, there are differences. ‘Christian rock’ excites some folks for the Lord; Southern Gospel plays on the heartstrings of many; The old hymns may be more suitable for the rest.

I will have to say that none of the above music types is what I choose to listen to often. Many would consider me to be ‘religious’, but I don’t listen to ‘religious’ music very ‘religiously.’ Also, I’m not one for ‘making’ music. I’m no singer, and the only instrument I play well is the radio, although in the high school band I played second trombone. (Our band had exactly two trombone players.)

Likely because of my age, a selection of popular music from the ‘60s, ‘70s and some from the ’80s is my style. I am just as excited today by the songs of ABBA, The Bee-Gees, Blood, Sweat, and Tears, Chicago, The Doobie Brothers, and other groups as I was when I was 16. (And that wasn’t exactly yesterday.) The storytelling tunes of James Taylor, Jim Croce, John Denver, and Jerry Reed can still get my foot tapping. (Even if I’m stretched out in the recliner while it’s tapping, these days.) If you want a real hoot, listen to Amos Moses sometime. You will either think it’s ridiculous or beautiful.

I’m not certain why I felt the need to share my musical interests with you today. It’s just that some of those tunes and tune-makers of decades past are still relevant, at least they are to me. And, music IS important. If you don’t agree, ask the folks at Disney World what the Magic Kingdom would be without the beautiful background melodies.

I also love enjoying nature while ‘tuning-in’ (Do people actually still tune in?) to the surprisingly varied favorites on my Spotify list. Hey, my front porch swing works especially well while I’m listening. So does the scent of the ocean while strolling down a bit of rocky coastal shoreline in Maine, with “Black Water” coursing through the air pods.

“Sometimes I walk among the rocks. Sometimes I rock among the walks.” Humm … I just made that up. Not too bad for an old junior-choir, high-school-band, hippie-type.

