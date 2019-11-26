All are welcome to join Governor Phil Scott who will be lighting the State’s official Christmas tree from 4:30-5:00pm on Thursday, December 5 in front of the Vermont State House steps in Montpelier. The 2019 magnificently full balsam has been selected from a home in Calais. Come meet the tree donors, and experience a festive regional choral music ensemble.

After the lighting, cookies and hot cider will warm everyone up at the Vermont History Museum.

Enjoy the sights, smells and tastes of the holidays! Please tell your friends and family.